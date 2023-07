White House says Biden's dog to get more training after biting Secret Service agents President Biden's dog, a German Shepherd named Commander, has been biting Secret Service agents. It's their second canine who has done this. The White House says he'll get more training.

President Biden's dog, a German Shepherd named Commander, has been biting Secret Service agents. It's their second canine who has done this. The White House says he'll get more training.