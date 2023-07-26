Actor Kevin Spacey is acquitted in the U.K. on sexual assault charges

LONDON — A jury in England acquitted actor Kevin Spacey Wednesday on sexual assault charges, after 12 hours of deliberations.

On hearing the verdict, Spacey wiped away tears and mouthed the words "thank you" to the jury. Today is his 64th birthday.

He'd been charged with nine counts of sexual assault – including allegedly groping three men aggressively, and performing a sex act on another while the victim was passed out.

The incidents date back to the early 2000s, when Spacey was acting at London's Old Vic theater.

His defense was that he was a "big flirt" who had consensual flings and made what in retrospect was a clumsy pass, he said, at someone whose interest he misread.

Spacey could have faced time in prison if convicted.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.