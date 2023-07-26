Accessibility links
McConnell abruptly stops speaking at press conference On Capitol Hill, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly stopped speaking at a press conference with reporters on Wednesday. He was later escorted away but then returned, saying he's "fine."

Politics

McConnell abruptly stops speaking at press conference

By 

Washington Desk

Enlarge this image

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphone during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans on Wednesday. McConnell was escorted back to his office and later returned to the news conference and answered questions. Drew Angerer/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphone during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans on Wednesday. McConnell was escorted back to his office and later returned to the news conference and answered questions.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On Capitol Hill, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly stopped speaking at a press conference with reporters on Wednesday.

He stood silently at the microphone for more than 30 seconds while colleagues looked on.

He was later escorted away from the press conference by Sen. John Barrasso but then returned and told reporters that he's "fine" and can do his job.

This is a developing story and will be updated.