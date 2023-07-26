McConnell abruptly stops speaking at press conference

Drew Angerer/Getty Images
toggle caption
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphone during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans on Wednesday. McConnell was escorted back to his office and later returned to the news conference and answered questions.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
hide caption
Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., reaches out to help Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., after McConnell froze and stopped talking at the microphone during a news conference after a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans on Wednesday. McConnell was escorted back to his office and later returned to the news conference and answered questions.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
On Capitol Hill, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly stopped speaking at a press conference with reporters on Wednesday.
He stood silently at the microphone for more than 30 seconds while colleagues looked on.
He was later escorted away from the press conference by Sen. John Barrasso but then returned and told reporters that he's "fine" and can do his job.
This is a developing story and will be updated.