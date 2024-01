Randall Park, the person, gets quizzed on Randall Park, the mall

Enlarge this image MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

For some, being a triple-threat actor/writer/comedian is enough, but not for Randall Park, who just added "director" to that list with his debut film Shortcomings. He may be the most famous person named Randall Park, but can he answer our questions about the most famous abandoned mall named Randall Park?