Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ross Halfin Ross Halfin

Geezer Butler is patient zero for heavy metal bass riffs. He played bass for Black Sabbath. One of the greatest rock bands of all time and true pioneers in the heavy metal genre.

Harper Collins Publishers

Along with playing bass, Butler was also a songwriter for the group. He wrote or co-wrote so many of Sabbath's greatest tunes: Iron Man, Paranoid, The Wizard, After Forever.

Butler recently released a memoir. It's called Into the Void: From Birth to Black Sabbath―And Beyond.

It's about Butler's childhood in Birmingham, and about the story of Sabbath. It's also one of those books where you can basically open to any page and something completely crazy is happening that you can't wait to tell someone about.