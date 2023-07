The president of Niger has been removed in a coup The President of the West African nation of Niger has been removed in a coup. President Mohamed Bazoum has been held hostage by his own guard at his residence since early Wednesday morning.

Africa The president of Niger has been removed in a coup The president of Niger has been removed in a coup Listen · 4:06 4:06 The President of the West African nation of Niger has been removed in a coup. President Mohamed Bazoum has been held hostage by his own guard at his residence since early Wednesday morning. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor