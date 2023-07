With Russia dominating the Black Sea, Ukraine's navy tries to rebuild First, Russia wiped out Ukraine's navy. Now, Russia is blockading Ukraine's critical grain exports. As Ukraine tries to rebuild, NPR's Greg Myre got a ride on one of its few boats.

Europe With Russia dominating the Black Sea, Ukraine's navy tries to rebuild With Russia dominating the Black Sea, Ukraine's navy tries to rebuild Listen · 4:34 4:34 First, Russia wiped out Ukraine's navy. Now, Russia is blockading Ukraine's critical grain exports. As Ukraine tries to rebuild, NPR's Greg Myre got a ride on one of its few boats. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor