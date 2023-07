Former AP Pyongyang Bureau Chief Jean Lee discusses anniversary of Korean War's end Seventy years ago today, a treaty ended the fighting in the Korean War and created North and South Korea. Steve Inskeep speaks to Jean Lee about the significance of this anniversary.

