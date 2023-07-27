Jaguar is archiving the sound of its sports car's famous 'growl'

Jaguar plans to go fully electric by 2025, which means much quieter vehicles in its future. That's why a recording of the Jaguar's famous growl will be archived in the British Library.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. And this is the sound of Jaguar's final combustion engine sports car. I hope you can hear me. The British car company plans to go fully electric, which means quieter vehicles in the future. And so what you're hearing, this recording of the Jaguar's famous growl, will be archived in the British Library, which celebrates these, quote, "distinctive, hallmark crackles and pops." It's MORNING EDITION.

