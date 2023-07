Jaguar is archiving the sound of its sports car's famous 'growl' Jaguar plans to go fully electric by 2025, which means much quieter vehicles in its future. That's why a recording of the Jaguar's famous growl will be archived in the British Library.

Environment Jaguar is archiving the sound of its sports car's famous 'growl' Jaguar is archiving the sound of its sports car's famous 'growl' Listen · 0:30 0:30 Jaguar plans to go fully electric by 2025, which means much quieter vehicles in its future. That's why a recording of the Jaguar's famous growl will be archived in the British Library. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor