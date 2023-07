Looking back on the floods in Kentucky that killed 45 and displaced many It's been one year since flooding in Kentucky killed 45 people and displaced many others. Some moved to higher ground, others decided to rebuild and stay in their homes.

It's been one year since flooding in Kentucky killed 45 people and displaced many others. Some moved to higher ground, others decided to rebuild and stay in their homes.