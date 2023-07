Niger's military announces coup Soldiers in Niger have announced a coup, imposing a curfew and closing borders in a country that is a key U.S. ally in West Africa.

Africa Niger's military announces coup Niger's military announces coup Listen · 2:38 2:38 Soldiers in Niger have announced a coup, imposing a curfew and closing borders in a country that is a key U.S. ally in West Africa. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor