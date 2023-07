A plea deal in the Hunter Biden case has been put on hold A plea deal struck between the DOJ and Hunter Biden is on hold after a judge said she wants more information about whether the deal extends to any prosecution related to his business dealings.

A plea deal struck between the DOJ and Hunter Biden is on hold after a judge said she wants more information about whether the deal extends to any prosecution related to his business dealings.