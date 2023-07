Many new bans on medical care for transgender children are being challenged in courts Gender-affirming care bans are undergoing intense legal scrutiny and testing federal courts in new ways, setting up battles that may go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

National Many new bans on medical care for transgender children are being challenged in courts Many new bans on medical care for transgender children are being challenged in courts Audio will be available later today. Gender-affirming care bans are undergoing intense legal scrutiny and testing federal courts in new ways, setting up battles that may go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor