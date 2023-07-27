French's is partnering with Skittles to make limited-edition mustard-flavored candies

For National Mustard Day next month, French's is partnering with Skittles to make their first-ever mustard-flavored candy. It will only be available in three cities and in an online sweepstakes.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. For National Mustard Day next month, French's is partnering with Skittles to make their first-ever mustard-flavored candy. The condiment company has also made ice cream and doughnuts with their signature flavor to generate buzz. But don't expect to see mustard Skittles at your local store. It's only temporarily available in three cities and an online sweepstakes. I wonder, though, if you had a hot dog in one hand and mustard Skittles in the other, would the two work together? Sprinkle it on top. It's MORNING EDITION.

