Mass stranding of pilot whales leaves experts puzzled NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Dr. Andrew Read, professor of marine biology at Duke University, about the mass stranding of pilot whales in Western Australia.

Animals Mass stranding of pilot whales leaves experts puzzled Mass stranding of pilot whales leaves experts puzzled Listen · 4:09 4:09 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Dr. Andrew Read, professor of marine biology at Duke University, about the mass stranding of pilot whales in Western Australia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor