Much anticipated U.S. and Netherlands world cup rematch ends with a resounding... tie NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with soccer writer Sophie Downey about the U.S.'s and the Netherlands' much anticipated match in the Women's World Cup.

Sports Much anticipated U.S. and Netherlands world cup rematch ends with a resounding... tie Much anticipated U.S. and Netherlands world cup rematch ends with a resounding... tie Listen · 3:39 3:39 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with soccer writer Sophie Downey about the U.S.'s and the Netherlands' much anticipated match in the Women's World Cup. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor