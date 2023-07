The VFW is focusing on recruiting women may be missing out on their benefits The VFW has long helped veterans navigate federal bureaucracy to get the benefits they've earned. It's worried too few women are joining and are missing out, so is making extra effort to recruit them.

National The VFW is focusing on recruiting women may be missing out on their benefits The VFW is focusing on recruiting women may be missing out on their benefits Listen · 3:54 3:54 The VFW has long helped veterans navigate federal bureaucracy to get the benefits they've earned. It's worried too few women are joining and are missing out, so is making extra effort to recruit them. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor