We promise this week's NPR news quiz isn't ALL about 'Barbie' Other things happened this week besides Barbenheimer. There are also questions about Twitter, Hunter Biden, and animals that continue to evade capture.
We promise this week's NPR news quiz isn't ALL about 'Barbie'

That's some pretty good side-eye, Barbie.

John D McHugh/AFP via Getty Images

That's some pretty good side-eye, Barbie.

John D McHugh/AFP via Getty Images

This week, Barbie the movie broke box office records, lured people to a searingly depressing biopic, dominated Mattel's quarterly earnings call, and is somehow both corporate propaganda and a scream of existential angst. It puzzled and enthralled the Indigo Girls, and inspired this World Cafe playlist.

Barbie the doll may or may not be a feminist icon. She is a strong role model, and a reason to examine the history of women in the workforce. She's the star of this LAist podcast.

Thanks for taking this tour of Barbie and Barbie-adjacent content. Here's a quiz with just one question that references Barbie.

