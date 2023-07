Morning news brief Differences on spending bills sets up possible September government shutdown clash. How New Orleans is coping with surge in heat-related illnesses. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on judicial overhaul.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Audio will be available later today. Differences on spending bills sets up possible September government shutdown clash. How New Orleans is coping with surge in heat-related illnesses. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on judicial overhaul. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor