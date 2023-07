An update from Eagle Pass in Texas, a city at the center of the border fight The Justice Department is suing Texas over floating border barriers installed by the state in the Rio Grande River to block migrants crossing from Mexico. We get an update from Eagle Pass, Texas.

National An update from Eagle Pass in Texas, a city at the center of the border fight An update from Eagle Pass in Texas, a city at the center of the border fight Listen · 3:49 3:49 The Justice Department is suing Texas over floating border barriers installed by the state in the Rio Grande River to block migrants crossing from Mexico. We get an update from Eagle Pass, Texas. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor