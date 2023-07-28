After getting served a pearl in a clam, a couple turned it into an engagement ring

Engagement ring shopping can be stressful. But a couple had one handed to them on a platter — literally — when they found a pearl inside a clam at a raw bar. They turned it into an engagement ring.

Engagement ring shopping can be stressful - picking the right one, making sure it's within budget. But for Ken Steinkamp and Sandy Sikorski from Rhode Island, theirs was handed to them on a platter, literally. At their favorite raw bar, Sandy discovered her clam had a pearl inside of it. Experts say the odds of that happening are 1 in 100,000. So they decided to turn the rare stone into an engagement ring. Aw, shucks.

