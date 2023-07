After getting served a pearl in a clam, a couple turned it into an engagement ring Engagement ring shopping can be stressful. But a couple had one handed to them on a platter — literally — when they found a pearl inside a clam at a raw bar. They turned it into an engagement ring.

