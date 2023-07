DOT annouces rule requiring new single-aisle planes to have more accessible bathrooms The Transportation Department recently announced a rule that would require newly built single-aisle aircrafts to have lavatories big enough to fit both a passenger with a disability and an attendant.

National DOT annouces rule requiring new single-aisle planes to have more accessible bathrooms