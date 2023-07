What can California learn from Texas about addressing homelessness? In the past decade, the homeless population in Texas has dropped by 28%, while in California it's grown by 43%. What can California can learn from Texas?

National What can California learn from Texas about addressing homelessness? What can California learn from Texas about addressing homelessness? Listen · 3:41 3:41 In the past decade, the homeless population in Texas has dropped by 28%, while in California it's grown by 43%. What can California can learn from Texas? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor