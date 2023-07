What can California learn from Texas about addressing homelessness? In the past decade, the homeless population in Texas has dropped by 28%, while in California it's grown by 43%. What can California can learn from Texas?

National What can California learn from Texas about addressing homelessness? What can California learn from Texas about addressing homelessness? Audio will be available later today. In the past decade, the homeless population in Texas has dropped by 28%, while in California it's grown by 43%. What can California can learn from Texas? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor