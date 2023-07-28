Randy Meisner, a founding member of The Eagles, has died at 77

Randy Meisner, a founding member of The Eagles, has died at 77. Meisner left The Eagles decades ago, but he was inducted with the rest of the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A founding member of the Eagles has died. Randy Meisner was the original bass player. He was 77. He sang high harmonies and took the lead vocals on this song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "TAKE IT TO THE LIMIT")

EAGLES: (Singing) Take it to the limit one more time.

INSKEEP: Beautiful voice. Meisner was inducted with the rest of the band into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.