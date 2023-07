Randy Meisner, a founding member of The Eagles, has died at 77 Randy Meisner, a founding member of The Eagles, has died at 77. Meisner left The Eagles decades ago, but he was inducted with the rest of the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Randy Meisner, a founding member of The Eagles, has died at 77. Meisner left The Eagles decades ago, but he was inducted with the rest of the band into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.