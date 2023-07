The Hualapai Nation plans to restore a beloved Route 66 landmark in Arizona A century-old gas station on Route 66 in Arizona was once the heart of the Hualapai Nation. The building is crumbling, but the tribe has plans to breathe new life into the landmark.

