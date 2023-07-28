#2367: The Barefoot Confessor : The Best of Car Talk Amy just moved back east from Bezerkely, California and she brought her west coast driving habits with her. Dad caught her driving without her shoes on, and he is certain that barefoot driving is dangerous. Is it? Or is dear old dad making this up? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

The Best of Car Talk #2367: The Barefoot Confessor #2367: The Barefoot Confessor Listen · 34:30 34:30 Amy just moved back east from Bezerkely, California and she brought her west coast driving habits with her. Dad caught her driving without her shoes on, and he is certain that barefoot driving is dangerous. Is it? Or is dear old dad making this up? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor