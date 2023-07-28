Viral dating screenshots and the absurdity of 'And Just Like That'

Enlarge this image Craig Blankenhorn/Max Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Screenshots of dating apps are making the rounds online and what feels like mundane exchanges are generating lots of ire and discourse. As these screenshots become more common in our feeds, how does it impact the search for love? And what happens when people use the apps to swipe for content? We talk to Rolling Stone culture reporter Miles Klee about modern dating expectations and if the apps have changed them.



Then, Vox senior correspondent Alex Abad-Santos talks with host Brittany Luse about dating on television. Sex and the City was one of the most culturally important shows to air on television: it showed the aspirational lives of four single women in their thirties and forties. Now that we have the sequel series And Just Like That, Alex and Brittany sift through its nonsense to ask: what important things does the show have to say about women in their fifties and beyond?



This episode was produced by Barton Girdwood, Alexis Williams, Liam McBain and Corey Antonio Rose. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. We had engineering support from Stuart Rushfield. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni and our senior VP of programming is Anya Grundmann.