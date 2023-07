Seeking stronger economic ties, Vladimir Putin wraps up a summit with African leaders As Russia wraps up its high level summit with African countries Friday, just how much real influence does Russia have in the continent?

Africa Seeking stronger economic ties, Vladimir Putin wraps up a summit with African leaders Seeking stronger economic ties, Vladimir Putin wraps up a summit with African leaders Listen · 4:24 4:24 As Russia wraps up its high level summit with African countries Friday, just how much real influence does Russia have in the continent? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor