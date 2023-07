The implications of the recent coup in Niger NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Amnesty International's Ousmane Diallo about the implications of the recent coup in Niger.

Africa The implications of the recent coup in Niger The implications of the recent coup in Niger Listen · 4:10 4:10 NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Amnesty International's Ousmane Diallo about the implications of the recent coup in Niger. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor