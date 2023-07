Cyclists and car drivers in Berlin fight over road space Berlin's conservative mayor ran on a pledge to stand up for car drivers against encroachment from bicyclists. But bike-riders have pushed back, forcing the government to backpedal.

Europe Cyclists and car drivers in Berlin fight over road space Cyclists and car drivers in Berlin fight over road space Listen · 4:04 4:04 Berlin's conservative mayor ran on a pledge to stand up for car drivers against encroachment from bicyclists. But bike-riders have pushed back, forcing the government to backpedal. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor