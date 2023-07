Major automakers are teaming up to launch a new EV charging network in North America Automakers are teaming up to build more fast charging stations in North America. Their stated goal is to build a network larger than Tesla's to help address a major concern for EV customers.

Energy Major automakers are teaming up to launch a new EV charging network in North America Major automakers are teaming up to launch a new EV charging network in North America Listen · 2:12 2:12 Automakers are teaming up to build more fast charging stations in North America. Their stated goal is to build a network larger than Tesla's to help address a major concern for EV customers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor