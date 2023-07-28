The News Roundup For July 28, 2023

Former New York City Mayor and Trump associate Rudy Giuliani admitted this week that he lied when he made public statements alleging that election workers in Georgia committed voter fraud that contributed to former President Donald Trump's 2020 loss. In a bid to avoid losing a defamation case, Giuliani claims that these statements are protected under the First Amendment.

A Congressional hearing on UAPs yielded some surprising information this week. Three military veterans appeared before lawmakers on Wednesday, one of whom alleged that the U.S. had recovered "non-human biologics" from supposed UAP crash sights.

Twitter owner and Tesla executive Elon Musk rebranded the social media site this week. Users logged in to see the app plastered with the letter "X" instead of the little blue bird. In fact, Musk says the site's name has changed entirely, despite the domain still being www.twitter.com.

The situation surrounding the military takeover in Niger continues to develop. Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was taken into custody this week by a group of soldiers. The U.S. and UN have raised concerns about regional stability.

Heat waves and natural disasters fueled by climate change in Europe and America are making life for citizens unbearable. Thousands are fleeing their homes in Greece as wildfires rage across the country.

China is trying to figure out what to do about its youth unemployment problem. Some 21 percent of people aged 16-24 were without work last month.

1A Guest Host David Gura is joined for the discussion of domestic headlines by Bloomberg News' Megan Scully, Vice's Todd Zwillich, and POLITICO's Anita Kumar.

Joining our panel for the Global News Roundup is The Wall Street Journal's Nancy Youssef, Senior Fellow at the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress James Kitfield, and Foreign Policy's Jennifer Williams.

