Preservationists are trying to restore national park trails destroyed by the weather National parks and hiking trail networks around the country are facing dual pressures - crowds and changing weather. Preservationists in New Hampshire are painstakingly restoring one such trail.

Environment Preservationists are trying to restore national park trails destroyed by the weather Preservationists are trying to restore national park trails destroyed by the weather Listen · 3:42 3:42 National parks and hiking trail networks around the country are facing dual pressures - crowds and changing weather. Preservationists in New Hampshire are painstakingly restoring one such trail. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor