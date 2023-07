Congregations leave United Methodist Church over defiance of LGBTQ bans One of the largest Protestant denominations in the U.S. is losing congregations over disputes over LGBTQ clergy and same-sex marriage. (This story first aired on Morning Edition on July 25, 2023.)

