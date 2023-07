Lydia Kiesling on her new novel 'Mobility' NPR's Scott Simon talks with Lydia Kiesling about her new novel, "Mobility." It's part of a growing genre of literature addressing climate change.

Books Lydia Kiesling on her new novel 'Mobility' Lydia Kiesling on her new novel 'Mobility' Listen · 7:01 7:01 NPR's Scott Simon talks with Lydia Kiesling about her new novel, "Mobility." It's part of a growing genre of literature addressing climate change. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor