Trump faces new charges in classified documents case Former President Trump faces three new charges in the case that accuses him of hoarding classified documents, as a grand jury continues to investigate his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Politics Trump faces new charges in classified documents case Trump faces new charges in classified documents case Listen · 8:07 8:07 Former President Trump faces three new charges in the case that accuses him of hoarding classified documents, as a grand jury continues to investigate his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor