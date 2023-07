'The Deepest Breath' director on her new documentary about free diving NPR's Scott Detrow talks to film director Laura McGann about her new documentary on free diving, The Deepest Breath.

Movie Interviews 'The Deepest Breath' director on her new documentary about free diving 'The Deepest Breath' director on her new documentary about free diving Listen · 7:57 7:57 NPR's Scott Detrow talks to film director Laura McGann about her new documentary on free diving, The Deepest Breath. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor