How Sinead O'Connor found peace in Islam after a lifelong struggle with religion NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Shaykh Umar Al-Qadri, Chief Imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland. He was a friend and spiritual advisor to Sinead O'Connor who died earlier this week.

How Sinead O'Connor found peace in Islam after a lifelong struggle with religion NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Shaykh Umar Al-Qadri, Chief Imam at the Islamic Centre of Ireland. He was a friend and spiritual advisor to Sinead O'Connor who died earlier this week. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor