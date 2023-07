The IRS will no longer knock on doors unannounced The IRS is discontinuing unannounced home visits as an enforcement method. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe asks IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel why.

Law The IRS will no longer knock on doors unannounced Listen · 5:54