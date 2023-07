How real is the threat of AI deepfakes in the 2024 election? NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with University of California, Berkeley, digital forensics expert Hany Farid about a recent political ad that used an AI-cloned vocal clip.

Technology How real is the threat of AI deepfakes in the 2024 election? How real is the threat of AI deepfakes in the 2024 election? Listen · 6:34 6:34 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with University of California, Berkeley, digital forensics expert Hany Farid about a recent political ad that used an AI-cloned vocal clip. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor