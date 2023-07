Auto companies are making big profits, but still stumbling when it comes to EVs The U.S. auto industry is experiencing unanticipated stumbles and challenges as it pivots to producing more electric vehicles, even as it makes large profits.

Economy Auto companies are making big profits, but still stumbling when it comes to EVs Auto companies are making big profits, but still stumbling when it comes to EVs Listen · 4:01 4:01 The U.S. auto industry is experiencing unanticipated stumbles and challenges as it pivots to producing more electric vehicles, even as it makes large profits. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor