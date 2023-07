An archeological dig in Turkey has uncovered artifacts dating back 1,000 years In Turkey, what started out as an exploration of a Roman garrison has uncovered artifacts dating back to the time of the Assyrian empire.

History An archeological dig in Turkey has uncovered artifacts dating back 1,000 years An archeological dig in Turkey has uncovered artifacts dating back 1,000 years Audio will be available later today. In Turkey, what started out as an exploration of a Roman garrison has uncovered artifacts dating back to the time of the Assyrian empire. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor