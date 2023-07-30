Accessibility links
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe plays the puzzle with NPR One listener Mary Butler and puzzle master Will Shortz.
Sunday Puzzle: Let the Categories Guide You

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you some words. For each one, think of something that starts with the first letter of my word ... and that fits in the category named by the rest of my word.

Example: Factor — (Morgan) Freeman, (Henry) Fonda, (Harrison) Ford [actor starting with F]
1. Scar
2. Aisle
3. Crank
4. Broom

5. Thorn
6. Bride
7. Swine
8. Cape
9. Trapper

Last week's challenge: Name a classic TV show in two words, in which the respective words rhyme with the first and last names of a famous writer - four letters in the first name, five letter in the last name. Who is it?

Challenge answer: "Get Smart" --> Bret Harte

Winner: Mary Butler from Columbus, Nebraska

This week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Jim Vespe, of Mamaroneck, N.Y. Name a well-known U.S. city in nine letters. Change the third and fifth letters to get the name of a beverage. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, August 3rd at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

