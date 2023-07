Cardiac issues among young athletes are rare, but there are precautions to take NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Morristown Medical Center sports cardiologist Matthew Martinez about why some young athletes suffer from sudden cardiac-related medical emergencies.

Health Cardiac issues among young athletes are rare, but there are precautions to take Cardiac issues among young athletes are rare, but there are precautions to take Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Morristown Medical Center sports cardiologist Matthew Martinez about why some young athletes suffer from sudden cardiac-related medical emergencies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor