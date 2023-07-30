#2369: To the Moon in a Ford Escort : The Best of Car Talk Jeanne called Car Talk to bemoan the fact that her husband Joe was forcing them to drive around in two old heaps. Joe then called to defend himself and offer that he is only trying to get his Ford Escort to rack up enough miles to make it to the moon. Houston we have a problem -and another call from Melissa Peterson- on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

The Best of Car Talk #2369: To the Moon in a Ford Escort #2369: To the Moon in a Ford Escort Listen · 34:03 34:03 Jeanne called Car Talk to bemoan the fact that her husband Joe was forcing them to drive around in two old heaps. Joe then called to defend himself and offer that he is only trying to get his Ford Escort to rack up enough miles to make it to the moon. Houston we have a problem -and another call from Melissa Peterson- on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.