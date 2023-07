Ky.-law-dictates-a-Republican-would-replace-McConnell-if-he-vacates-Senate-seat Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's recent health episodes have sparked concerns about his possible successor. NPR's A Martinez talks to Austin Horn, a reporter at the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Politics

Kentucky law dictates a Republican would replace McConnell if he vacates Senate seat

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's recent health episodes have sparked concerns about his possible successor. NPR's A Martinez talks to Austin Horn, a reporter at the Lexington Herald-Leader.